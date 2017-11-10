Cartoon Network's theme park to open in Surat

Amaazia, India's first Cartoon Network branded amusement park, will open here in the first quarter of 2019. Turner International India Pvt Ltd has partnered with Rajgreen Group of Companies for the theme park, conceptualised and designed by the Sanderson Group, Australia, read a statement.



Representation pic

Turner's internationally loved Cartoon Network characters from "Ben 10", "The Powerpuff Girls" and "Adventure Time" will be part of the family entertainment destination, which will host 33 theme-based attractions as well as 20 unique water-slides.

It will be spread across an expansive 61,000 sq meter area. "India is a priority market for Turner and our partnership with Rajgreen Group will enable millions of Cartoon Network fans to interact and have fun with their favorite characters like never before," said Siddharth Jain, Managing Director, South Asia, Turner India.

Sanjay Movaliya, Chairman, Rajgreen Group, said Surat will be "a spectacular backdrop" for the park. "Amaazia will attract visitors from neighbouring cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Udaipur and also fans and visitors from across the nation and beyond," he said.

The amusement park will be divided into four major sections - a theme park, branded by Cartoon Network, a water park, a family recreational hub and a service apartment and retail shopping area.