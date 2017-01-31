Case against 'judge' mother, 'lawyer beti' for cheating in Pune

Pune: At a District and Session Court near Shivajinagar area in Pune, lawyers have ganged up against a mother-daughter duo for allegedly misleading clients of other lawyers.

Around 100 lawyers under the Pune Bar Assocation (PBA) have moved the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa against the duo, who they alleged also malign their reputations and threaten lawyers of “severe consequences” if their crimes are reported.

Lawyer Renuka Kumar Dhuraj (32) filed a criminal complaint against lawyer Mumtaz Shaikh and her daughter Rosenees under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (protection from discrimination) of the IPC, following which around 100 lawyers joined the battle. Renuka said, “Mumtaz Shaikh goes around telling people that she's a former Consumer forum judge. On January 18, I was at the court, when she and her daughter heckled and abused me. Mumtaz's daughter has been masquerading as a lawyer for the last one-and-a-half years, which is blatant cheating. When some male lawyers urged her from refraining from such malpractices, she threatened to lodge sexual harassment cases against them.”

Incidentally, this isn't the first instance of the Shaikhs duping people. “In the past, some judges had warned her not to mislead clients. One of her clients had also filed an affidavit against her,” former PBA president ND Patil said.