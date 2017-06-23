Case against GJM chief, his wife for Darjeeling violence

There are allegations they were involved in violence, arson and murder of one person during clashes, say police



Supporters of the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) during a protest in Mumbai. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A case has been lodged against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha for their alleged involvement in violence, arson and killing of one person during clashes in Darjeeling hills on the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

"We have lodged a case (against Gurung and his wife) and the investigation is on. There were allegation that they were involved in the violence, arson and killing of one person during clashes on Saturday," a senior police official said.

Reacting to the police case against Gurung and his wife, a senior GJM leader charged that the police were implicating them in false cases.

Bandh enters eighth day

Ambulance services were hit and TV cable connections snapped in some areas as the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling hills entered the eighth day yesterday.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Darjeeling which had witnessed widespread clashes between GJM activists and security forces on Saturday. Ambulance operators were refusing to carry patients due to fear of harassment. Since morning yesterday, local cable TV connections were snapped in a section of the hills.

Open to talks: WB govt

The West Bengal government yesterday said it is open to discussion to restore normalcy in the restive Darjeeling hills, but did not give any commitment on withdrawal of security forces, a demand made by the GJM.