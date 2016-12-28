Cash, jewellery looted from naval engineer, wife in Goa

Panaji: Robbers tied up an naval engineer and his wife in their own home in the state's Vasco town on Tuesday before fleeing with Rs 6 lakh worth of cash, gold and electronic items, police said.

The seven robbers barged in the house of naval aircraft engineer Avdesh Sharma in Rangavi Estate in Vasco, 40 km from here, tied him and his wife up before ransacking the house for the valuables.

"A case of dacoity and assault has been registered at the Vasco Police station. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV. We have started our investigation," a police spokesman told reporters here.