Cash-for-seats: Uddhav Thackeray asks bribery accused Govandi trio to come clean



(From left) Accused corporator Shantaram Patil with complainant Manoj Singh and his wife Geeta

The Shiv Sena is feeling the pinch after being ‘cheque’ mated by a local party worker, who made bribery allegations against a Govandi corporator. A day after mid-day carried a front-page report on the graft charges, Party chief Uddhav Thackeray summoned three partymen from Govandi, including the accused corporator, to his Kalanagar residence and sought an explanation on the issue.

'Be careful'

A source said that Uddhav called corporator Shanataram Patil, Govandi branch head Rajendra Raut and ward head Arjun Shinde. “All three have been asked to explain the allegations. Uddhav saheb told them to come clean on the issue since this incident has maligned the party’s image and could have a negative impact on the upcoming civic election. He asked them to be careful and not to get involved in such activities,” the source added.

Read Story: Sena's cash-for-seats scam! Pay Rs 20 lakh, get a ticket for 2017 BMC polls

mid-day reported on January 3 about how Sena worker Manoj Singh was allegedly asked to cough up Rs 20 lakh by Patil, Raut and Shinde in order to get an election ticket from his wife for ward 135, which has been reserved for women. Singh paid Rs 10 lakh in October and was asked to pay another Rs 20 lakh to assure the ticket goes to his wife. Upon being asked for the extra amount, Singh became unhappy with the arrangement and asked for his money back. Then, Patil handed him a Rs 5 lakh cheque and he was allegedly made to run pillar to post for the rest of his money.

Keep a distance

“The party chief was unhappy with the incident. Facing backlash over the issue, now other party leaders have been asked to distance themselves from Patil. The party is in a fix as they are finding it difficult to explain the Rs 5 lakh transaction that happened between complainant and Patil,” said a senior Sena leader.

Speaking to mid-day, Raut said, “I have nothing to do with the allegations and neither does our party endorse such things. Patil has introduced us to Singh. Our party does not indulge in such types of activities. I have also sought explanation from Patil and Shinde. If anything could have happened with the money, then Patil and Shinde should be answerable for it.”

Meanwhile, Patil has threatened to file a defamation suit against Singh. “The allegations made by Singh are false and I am going to file a police case as well as a court case for defaming me. I have paid him R5 lakh, as he had asked for help since he was not able to get money for a wedding in his family.”

Patil joined Sena in early 2016. He was appointed as deputy area head (up-vibhag pramukh) of Govandi.

He added, “I met Uddhavji and explained the issue to him. He was satisfied with the explanation and I told him that I am no authority to promise election ticket to anyone.”

Complainant defiant

Singh said, “I am ready to face any action. I have done nothing wrong since it was these three people demanding money in the name of the party. I wanted to expose this as it was ultimately maligning the image of party.”

Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said, “The party does not endorse such things. We will conduct an inquiry into the matter. The audio recording will be heard and police help will be taken to verify the voices, if needed.”