Cash vanishes from ATM, Kalyan bank clueless as no records to show

The manager of the Hindustan Co-Operative Bank in Baiturkarpada, Kalyan (west), has filed a case with the Bazarpeth police after an account holder broke into one of their ATM machines and fled with Rs 18,000.

The incident came to light when the main branch of the bank tallied the account details with the amount withdrawn from the ATM.

According to police sources, the incident took place in the wee hours of May 17, but the fraud was recognised this week. "In his statement, the bank manager said a biker, accompanied by another individual, arrived at the ATM kiosk in the early hours of May 17. Although CCTV footage from inside the kiosk shows the person swiping his debit card, the bank has no record of card withdrawal for that date at that particular time. But R18,000 is missing from their records," a Bazarpeth police officer said.

Apparently, four transactions were captured by the overhead CCTV. "He could also have hacked into the machine. The fact that he didn't swipe his card is proving to be a hurdle in investigations, but the footage has offered a clear picture of the accused. We have launched a search operation to nab him," said sub-inspector Ganesh Kad of Bazarpeth police.