The Pune city police have arrested a 33-year-old constable for allegedly capturing a video of his neighbour, a woman constable, having a bath at home.



Complaint against kin

The 30-year-old victim filed a complaint with the Chaturshringi police against Sameer Patel, his wife Poonam, his brother and mother, after which all were booked under sections 354(c) (voyeurism), 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Objectionable gesture

"I stay with my husband in police quarters in Aundh. On Monday, after returning home from my shift, I was having a bath, when I was shocked to see someone peeping through the window. It was Sameer. He had his mobile phone out and was taking a video; he even made an objectionable gesture when he saw me looking at him," she said.

Senior inspector Dayanand

Dhome said, "Later, when the victim confronted Sameer, his family members assaulted her. She was hospitalised, and after a few hours, approached us. Based on her statement, we immediately picked him up while he was on duty at Khadak police station and seized his phone. We can't reveal the reason behind the incident."

Patel was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class yesterday; he has been sent to police custody for a day.