During a tour of Aarey Colony in Goregaon last night, mid-day photographer Pradeep Dhivar stumbled on a sight that’s special to Mumbai. A young leopard was dozing atop a roof when the camera’s flash caught his eye. Dhivar captured three frames before letting the big cat call it a night.
Time to snooze
This young leopard, sitting on a wall and clearly not camera shy, was caught as he was nodding off to sleep at Aarey Colony last night. Pics / Pradeep Dhivar
