Caught on camera: Man jumps on train tracks to save boy

Screengrab of the video

A CCTV camera in captured a thrilling video of a young man jumping down onto train tracks to save the life of an eight-year-boy.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the incident occurred in the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg when a little boy accidentally fell onto the railway tracks. The footage shows the boy trying to get up but was unable to do so.

Video screengrab

A few passengers were hesitating but just that minite, one bystander jumps down and scoops him up. He then passes him on to other people standing on the platform. All of this happens just seconds before a train pulls in.

The Daily Mail quoted the boy's father as saying, "He does not understand how he fell. He was walking, wanted to call his mother, got distracted by the phone and fell... I would like to find the man to say thanks to him."

The video instantly went viral with many plauding the man for his heroic deed.

Watch video here