Caught on camera: Woman spends night inside Central Railway office with 'friend' staffer

A video of an incident which happened last year in Mumbai shows a Central Railway (CR) staffer cosying up to a lady while on duty at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

The staffer in question is a head clerk in CR and who has reportedly exposed many malpractices in the railways.

The footage accessed by Mumbai Mirror shows the staffer in close proximity with the woman, who works in an orchestra bar, several times. They are also seen holding hands, chatting by sitting next to each other and eating food together. The lady also sleeps on the clerks’ table and at one time, she changes her clothes as well. In the room, a taxi driver is seen sleeping on a bench. the same report says that it was the same taxi driver, who had ferried the lady to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and then took her back to her residence the next morning. At one point of time, the driver goes out and brings in food for the duo. The footage also shows a man coming to meet Bose and a monetary transaction taking place between the two.

The staffer admitted that the lady was his friend and was with him but also reiterated that he didn't do anything wrong. He said that since the lady had missed her flight, she wanted to travel in a train. Wanting her to be safe, the staffer asked her to stay at his officie. However, he couldn't explain the presence of taxi driver.

The incident has prompted CR to probe the issue.

