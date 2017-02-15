Caught on camera: Bhiwandi Congress leader brutally murdered, suspect identified

Victim Manoj Mhatre was first shot at, then thrashed by four assailants while returning home from the police station



CCTV footage reveals the assault on the corporator

Congress party leader Manoj Mhatre's cousin is the prime suspect in his cold blooded murder last night while he was on his way home from the police station. Mhatre was first shot at from point-blank range, then four unknown assailants slashed him and badly beat him up. The Narpoli Police registered a murder case late last night. A manhunt has also been launched to nab the perpetrators with nakabandis across the city.

'Family rivalry'

"Manoj's cousin Prashant Mhatre is a prime suspect, along with the three other assailants," said an API from Narpoli police station. However, no one has been roped in for questioning as of now.

According to this official, there were cases registered against Manoj and Prashant earlier as well.

Bhiwandi corporator Manoj Mhatre

"This family rivalry existed earlier well, and cases have been registered against both of them in the past. There are eight bullet injuries on the body, as well as multiple stab marks behind the forehead, head, and back. His right hand has also been cut, leaving only his thumb intact." According to him, Mhatre's murder could affect the upcoming civic polls. "We will arrest the accused as soon as we get a link." According to police sources, this was not the first attack on Mhatre's life.

How it happened

Yesterday, after Mhatre's driver dropped him off near his home at around 9 pm, four unknown people fired bullets at him, attacked him with sharp weapons and fled the scene. Mhatre was immediately taken to Jupiter Hospital, Thane, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Manoj Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi, said, "The assailants remain unknown as of now. A case was registered against unknown people and investigation is currently going on, but it is still in its primary stages." Speaking with mid-day at around 3 am while waiting for the post mortem report, Mhatre's close friend and comrade-in-arms, Yogesh Patil (44), said, "He (Mhatre) was attacked in a similar manner a year-and-a-half ago as well, and at the time, we had also met the then-CP to discuss the issue."