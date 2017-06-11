CBDT: Aadhaar must for filing IT returns, obtaining new PAN from July 1

The CBDT yesterday made it clear that Aadhaar will be a "must" for filing of Income Tax Returns or for obtaining a new PAN from July 1.

The policy-making body of the Income Tax Department issued a statement stating that the Supreme Court yesterday had only given a "partial relief" to those who do not have an Aadhaar or an Aadhaar enrolment ID, and the taxman, hence, will not "cancel" their Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a three-point "effect of the judgement" of the apex court statement saying: From July 1, 2017 onwards every person eligible to obtain Aadhaar must quote their Aadhaar number or their Aadhaar enrolment ID number for filing of income tax returns as well as for applications for PAN.

"Everyone who has been allotted permanent account number as on the first day of July, 2017, and who has aadhaar number or is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to income tax authorities for the purpose of linking PAN with Aadhaar," it said.

It has been made clear that for filing of ITR or to obtain a new PAN, Aadhaar will be mandatory from July 1, a senior I-T official said.