CBI announces Rs 5 lakh reward for tip-off in Narendra Dabholkar case



Dr. Narendra Dabholkar

Pune: The special crime branch (SCB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to the person giving information about Sanatan Sanstha members Sarang Akolkar (35) and Vinay Baburao Pawar (37), both named accused in the murder of anti-superstition crusader Dr. Narendra Dabholkar.

Also read - Narendra Dabholkar case: CBI records statements of three policemen

Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013, around 7.30 am on Omkareshwar Bridge in Pune by two motorcycle-borne men.

The investigation was handed over to the CBI, which suspected involvement of Sanatan Sanstha members.

Cops await info

While announcing the reward, the CBI also said that identities of those coming forward with information would be kept secret.

Also read - Dabholkar murder: Accused's counsel submit application against Justice Dharmadhikari

The CBI had arrested Sanatan Sanstha member Dr Virendra Tawde in the case on June 10, 2016. Along with Tawde, the agency had named Pawar, missing since 2009, and Akolkar, a resident of Sadashiv Peth area in Pune and an engineer wanted in the October 2009 Goa blast case, as prime suspects, saying the two shot him dead.

Kinspeak

Dabholkar’s son Dr Hamid said, "This is a good move by the CBI; the two have been officially confirmed as culprits."

"Comrade Govind Pansare was killed in a similar manner, and even the charge sheet says the same people are likely to be involved. A reward should be announced in that case too; double the money will help the police in nabbing the culprits faster. We also appeal to the state that it announce some awards for solid information to act as more of an incentive," he added.