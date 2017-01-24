CBI arrests ex-IDBI chief, 7 others in Vijay Mallya loan case



Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday arrested four former IDBI Bank officials, including a former Chairman, and four former executives of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines in its ongoing probe into the Vijay Mallya loan default case, officials said.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official requesting anonymity told IANS: "The agency on Monday arrested former Chairman of IDBI Bank Yogesh Agarwal from Delhi and three other former employees -- S.K.V Srinivasan, O.V. Bundelkhand and Sridhar -- from other places."

"The four former employees of the Kingfisher Airlines, who were also arrested included its former CFO A. Raghunath, Shailesh Borkar, Amit and A.C. Shah," the official said. Earlier in the day, the CBI raided at over 11 places in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Confirming the searches by the investigating agencies at its offices in Bengaluru, UB Group in a statement said: "A CBI team visited the UB Group offices in Bengaluru today (Monday) and we are fully cooperating with them."