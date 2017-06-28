CBI counsel seeks death penalty for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convicts



Mustafa Dossa along with Tiger Memon and Chhota Shakeel organised training camps in Pakistan and in India to impart and undergo weapon and arms training and handling of explosives. They also sent men from India to Pakistan via Dubai for arms training. He also attended many conspiracy meetings.

The CBI counsel on Tuesday sought capital punishment for convicts Mustafa Dossa and Feroze Rashid Khan, calling them main conspirators in the 1993 blasts case.

CBI counsel Deepak Salvi told the court that Dossa was the brain behind the conspiracy. His degree of responsibility towards the commission of the crime was the highest. If not for him, the crime would never have taken place, Salvi said.

He said Khan complied with the orders of Dossa and absconding blasts mastermind Tiger Memon. Salvi will argue on the sentence of the other accused on Wednesday.