CBI files chargesheet against politician's son: 'Aman killed wife by strangulating her, staged car accident'



Aman Mani with wife Sara

New Delhi: UP politician Aman Mani Tripathi had allegedly killed his wife Sara Singh by strangulating her, CBI has claimed in its chargesheet filed yesterday.

The CBI has alleged Aman Mani staged a road accident of his car Hyundai i10 at Firozabad to claim that Sara had died of fatal injuries but she was strangulated in a nearby field and her body was placed in the car. “During investigation, it was found that after her marriage with the accused, Sara was allegedly being subjected to physical torture and cruelty by the accused,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The agency has levelled IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, murder and dowry torture against Aman Mani. The spokesperson said Aman Mani had killed Sara with a “premeditated plan” to get rid of her on July 9, 2015.

He allegedly framed a fake road accident and presented the same as cause of death of Sara, Gaur said. Aman Mani, son of former UP minister and murder convict Amar Mani Tripathi, is contesting assembly elections as independent candidate from Nautanwa constituency in Gorakhpur.