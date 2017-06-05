CBI raids NDTV's Prannoy Roy's residence in Delhi



Prannoy Roy

The CBI on Monday raided NDTV founder Pronnoy Roy's residence here and registered a case against him and his wife for causing alleged loss to a bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the case against Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others and conducted searches at Roy's Greater Kailash-I residence in south Delhi.

"Searches are being conducted today (Monday) at four places including Delhi and Dehradun," CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur told IANS.

The case is linked to an alleged bank loan default.