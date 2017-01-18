CBI screams murder, Indrani wants divorce

Indrani Mukerjea and her two co-accused are brought to court for the framing of charges against them, Indrani seeks to separate from Peter

Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, had a doubly enormous day yesterday. Even as the court framed charges against her and her co-accused, ex- and current husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, she told the special CBI court that she wants to file for divorce from Peter. The case will be heard on February 1.

Charges framed

At around 12.15 pm yesterday, the three accused were brought before Special CBI court Judge HS Mahajan for the framing of charges against them. In the open court, after the judge had pronounced the charges, he called them in the witness box, and all three, after consulting with their lawyers, pleaded not guilty before the court.

Before framing charges against the accused, the court noted, “I have carefully gone through the statements of all the witnesses, emails, SMS and call details. I have also gone through the statements of witnesses — particularly the security person who was on duty during the period at Marlow Bungalow — along with that of Rahul Mukerjea, Kajal Sharma and approver Shyamwar Rai.” He then charged all the three accused under section 120 (b)(conspiracy), 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 203 (giving false information about an offence) of the IPC as well as for substantive offences there under.

Additionally, for the attempt on Mikhail, Judge Mahajan further charged Indrani and Sanjeev under section 307 (attempt to murder) read with 34 (common intention) or 120(b) (conspiracy) of the IPC. Indrani was also charged with another section 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

However, dropping a few sections that were applied by the CBI, the judge observed, “It is revealed from the chargesheet that the investigating agency also levelled other offences, but in my mind, so far as material available on record, it no where constitutes sufficient grounds for framing charges.”

Peter wants to argue in person

After Indrani and Sanjeev stepped out, Peter stayed back to talk to his lawyers and siblings. When judge Mahajan asked him if he had any doubts, Peter approached the witness box and told the judge that he wants to lead his case in person because “it’s the matter of his life”. He was then assured that he would be given the chance after the evidence is examined and the trial would be fair, adding, “You can also cross examine witnesses. Whatever rights you have, will be protected.”

Divorce after charges

Meanwhile, after the framing of charges, Indrani waited outside with her lawyer Gunjan Mangla. When Peter and Sanjeev left, she went in again at around 2:45 pm, and said she had something to say. “I would like to file for divorce, but I am not sure whether I should file it here or at family court. Since I am in judicial custody, I wanted to ask the court,” adding, “Now that I am going to donate my wealth, I am making a new will so that it is carried out. I am informing the court because I don’t want it to be contempt of court.”

Her lawyer added that they were still deciding the grounds on which to file for the divorce, but noted that Indrani felt abandoned and isolated by the family. Judge Mahajan asked her to “File it directly before family court.”