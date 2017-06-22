CBI searches premises of IMMT Goa director

The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at the residential premises of Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology's former director Barada Kanta Mishra as part of its probe against him for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in Goa and Odisha, including the IMMT campus and Mishra's residence. The agency's move comes a day after it filed an FIR against Mishra who allegedly amassed worth Rs 1.14 crore during his 10-year stint from April 2006 to August 2016 at IMMT Bhubaneswar, a CBI official said.

An enquiry was instituted to verify Mishra's income and expenditure. It was detected that assets worth Rs 1 crore were not satisfactorily accounted for by him, following which a case under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered, the official said.