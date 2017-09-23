CBI set to register FIR into Ryan International School student's killing



The seven-year-old student was found dead in the school toilet

The CBI has received a notification for taking over investigation into the killing of Pradhuman, a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurugram, and is all set to register an FIR in the matter, agency sources said yesterday.

The sources said the notification from the central government had been received and an FIR could be registered anytime soon.

Pradyuman, a Class II student, was found dead in a school toilet with his throat slit on September 8.

A school bus conductor was arrested the same day for allegedly killing the child.

Meanwhile, Pradyuman's father Barun Thakur yesterday told a press conference here that he had appealed to the top leaders of the country to expedite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the "sensitive matter".

Thakur's lawyer alleged that the CBI inquiry had not yet started despite the Haryana government recommending it. "If the formal inquiry by the CBI is not started by tomorrow, then Barun Thakur will move the Supreme Court on Monday," he added.