CBI should probe Ryan student's murder thoroughly, fairly: Congress

Questioning the CBI investigation into the murder of a Class 2 student in Gurugram, the Congress on Wednesday demanded a thorough and fair probe.



Representation pic

"A young boy was brutalised and killed in a school in Gurugram. It shook the conscience of the nation. We and the parents had demanded that it should be investigated thoroughly, swiftly, and properly," said Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"We believe that the CBI should be doing its job in the right manner. They have arrested one person. I would not like to comment on the fairness of investigation. But the parents themselves, I am told, subject to correction, have put a question mark on the methodology and the arrest affected by the CBI," he added.

Surjewala said: "We would like to ask if it is correct? Is it fair investigation? We sincerely hope that some people affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party are not being protected by the Compromised Bureau of Investigation in the process of investigating the murder of an innocent child.

"I think all these questions should be put to CBI chief (Alok Kumar Verma) who seems to be more interested in leaking stories selectively and daily," he added.

In a dramatic twist to the murder of seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur of Ryan International School in Gurugram on September 8, the CBI on Wednesday said the crime was committed by a 16-year-old student of the same school who wanted the upcoming exams to be postponed.

The revelation derailed the Haryana Police's claim that a school bus conductor, in jail since then, was the killer.