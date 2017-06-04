CBSE 10th Result 2017: Mumbai students recall how they braved obstacles to ace exams

While the toast of the town at this year's CBSE Class X exams scored a remarkable 99 per cent, there were also many students, who fought through difficult times and managed to come out with flying colours. mid-day spoke to a few such inspiring candidates across the city.

Simren Jaswani, RN Poddar School, Khar - 87.4%



Jaswani was diagnosed with appendicitis during exams, and had to go in for a surgery. "A day after the surgery, I had to give the science paper. It was difficult for me to prepare," recalls Jaswani. A 10-day gap between papers saved her from missing any paper.

Tejasvi Mehra, Apeejay School, Nerul - 88%



Mehra played over 25 tournaments during his Class X, and yet managed to ace the board exams. "Most students don't continue with their hobbies after they enter Class X. One shouldn't give up on their dreams. They are also important," he said.

Sini Srivastava, St Joseph's School, New Panvel - 88%



Srivastava, who was diagnosed with clinical depression at the beginning of her Class X, ensured that her condition didn't get the better of her. "It became difficult for me to concentrate. But, I didn't give up and worked harder."

Shreyansh Jain, Gopi Birla Memorial, Walkeshwar - 84%



Despite suffering from spinal polio and being bed-ridden for a month after an operation earlier this year, Jain was able to score well. "My teachers and friends helped me cope with the syllabus," said Jain, who wants to pursue commerce.