CBSE 10th Result 2017: Mumbai's top scorers reveal their secret to success

Mumbai's top scorers at the CBSE board reveal the story behind their accomplishments

Mridula Subramanyam, Apeejay School, Nerul - 99.6%
Mridula Subramanyam
"My hard work paid off," said Subramanyam, who is amongst the highest scorers in the board. The young girl would wake up at 5 am every day to study for two hours before school. "Mornings are the best time to study. In the evenings, I would solve practice papers," she said. Doling a piece of advice to her juniors, she said, "Don't get addicted to your phones."

Janhavi Bhange, St Joseph School, Panvel - 98.8%
Janhavi Bhange
With all the hard work that she had put in throughout the year, Bhange was expecting this score. However, the teenager, who aspires to become a doctor, also believes in enjoying time out for extra-curricular activities. "I have been participating in science Olympiads and just love it. I did not stop it even during the boards," said Bhange.

Aayush Shah, Sheth Karamshi Kanji English School, Mulund - 99.4%
Aayush Shah
Shah always aimed for a high score. "If you have the vision, and set yourself a goal, success will come to you," added Shah, who wants to pursue science in junior college. The teenager has already begun preparations for admission to an engineering course after Class XII.

