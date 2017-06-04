CBSE 10th Result 2017: Mumbai's top scorers reveal their secret to success

Mumbai's top scorers at the CBSE board reveal the story behind their accomplishments
Mridula Subramanyam, Apeejay School, Nerul - 99.6%
"My hard work paid off," said Subramanyam, who is amongst the highest scorers in the board. The young girl would wake up at 5 am every day to study for two hours before school. "Mornings are the best time to study. In the evenings, I would solve practice papers," she said. Doling a piece of advice to her juniors, she said, "Don't get addicted to your phones."
Janhavi Bhange, St Joseph School, Panvel - 98.8%
With all the hard work that she had put in throughout the year, Bhange was expecting this score. However, the teenager, who aspires to become a doctor, also believes in enjoying time out for extra-curricular activities. "I have been participating in science Olympiads and just love it. I did not stop it even during the boards," said Bhange.
Aayush Shah, Sheth Karamshi Kanji English School, Mulund - 99.4%
Shah always aimed for a high score. "If you have the vision, and set yourself a goal, success will come to you," added Shah, who wants to pursue science in junior college. The teenager has already begun preparations for admission to an engineering course after Class XII.
Trending Videos
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'
Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound
Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments