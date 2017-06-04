CBSE 10th Result 2017: Several Mumbai students clueless about overall percentage. Here's why...

Several city students clueless about overall percentage as schools unable to access 'emailed' marks



Top scorers from Poddar School, Santacruz, celebrate after the results were announced. Pic/Shadab Khan

The much-awaited Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results were declared on Saturday amidst a lot of chaos and confusion. While students could easily check their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) online, they had to depend on the schools to find out their percentage.

At the time of going to press, many students were still waiting for their percentages as some schools could not access the marks that had been mailed to them.

"This is the first time we are facing such a problem. Earlier, the school principal used to receive a text file of the students marks through email. But, while some schools were able to open the result sheet, some could not," said Suman Samarth, administrator from RN Podar School, Santacruz.

Deepshikha Srivastava, principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, added, "Many students and parents were very disappointed. They had to settle for the CGPA results."

A total of 16,67,573 candidates from 16,347 schools appeared for the exam at 3,972 centres across the country this year. From the Chennai region, under which Maharashtra is covered, a total of 1,78,468 students appeared for the examination, of which 1,77,784 passed, recording a pass percentage of 99.62.