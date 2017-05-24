CBSE 12th Result 2017: CBSE Results 2017 delayed; check cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has delayed the CBSE 12th Result 2017, which will be available soon on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. You can also check it on cbse12.jagranjosh.com.

However it will be easier to check the result on Jagran Josh. Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit cbse12.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the link CBSE Class 12 Result 2017

>> Enter your hall ticket details

>> Click on the Submit button

>> Check your CBSE Result 2017 carefully and download CBSE 12th Result 2017

Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Result this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was established in 1952 and is the highest school-level authority in India.