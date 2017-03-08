CBSE app to help students locate centre



Representational Image

While students of the Maharashtra state board continue to struggle every year to locate their exam centres ahead of their board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced an exam centre-locating mobile application. The app has been launched just ahead of the CBSE std X and XII examinations that are slated to begin on March 9.

The application – The Exam Locator – will help students find their centre through their roll number. A student or parent can register on the application through their mobile number. The user will be sent an OTP (One Time Password) to log in to the application. Thereafter, the user has to pick which exam they are appearing for, post which they have to enter their roll number.

Once the user types the roll number, they will not only get the address and image of the examination centre, but will also get its location through a map, with the best possible route available to reach the centre.

'This feature enables students to fetch the map of the route from their current location to that of the exam centre, thus enabling quick assessment of the time needed to reach the center,' states the release, issued by the Public Relations Officer of the CBSE.

"This is really going to be very helpful. While we have not heard of any issues in finding examination centres earlier, this will be an additional measure," said Deepak Gaikwad, a parent from Borivali.