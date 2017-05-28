CBSE Board Results 2017: CBSE 12 Results declared on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board students who are waiting for their CBSE 12 results 2017, brace yourself as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 12 CBSE result 2017 today after 12 noon. The declaration of the CBSE result will seal the fate of 11 lakh students. The CBSE 12th result 2017 is available on the official website i.e. cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can also visit cbse12.jagranjosh.com for fast and easy access of their results. CBSE Board will declare the 12 Results 2017 in all three streams (Commerce, Arts and Science).

Students can check their CBSE 12th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The CBSE 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - cbseresults.nic.in.

The board had earlier released a press release where it has said that the CBSE XII Results will be announced today forenoon. The Board has also confirmed that there would not be any official press release function or declaration function for CBSE Results 2017 this year. Instead, the CBSE 12th Result will be made available directly on the official websites of the board i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. The CBSE Result that will be declared by the board today will inform students about their grade, merit position and certificate as well as the pass criteria and passing marks required by them in different subjects.

Steps to check CBSE Results 2017 for class 12 students

Soon after the official declaration, the results will go live on CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. But will lakhs of students accessing the results online simultaneous, there might be some technical glitches on the website. If students are unable to directly reach the CBSE website, they can follow the simple steps given below to check their results

• Visit cbse12.jagranjosh.com

• Click on the direct live link for CBSE Class 12 Results 2017

• Enter your admit card / roll number along with other details

• Verify all the information and submit it

• Check your CBSE Result online

• Download a softcopy of scorecard / take a printout for reference