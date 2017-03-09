CBSE class 12: Students found first exam easy but lengthy

Representational picture

New Delhi: Class 12 students appearing for CBSE examination on Thursday found the first paper - English - to be easy but lengthy.

According to students and teachers, the question paper for the subject was easy barring the literature portion but was long.

The examinations conducted by CBSE for class 10 and 12 began here for which 8,86,506 and 10,98,981 candidates had registered respectively.

"The exam was easy barring the literature portion but was quite lengthy. Though language papers tend to be usually lengthy but this needed more than the stipulated time," an English teacher at Ahlcon International School said.

A student who appeared for the exam at Apeejay Schjool, Noida said, "majority questions were from the NCERT textbook book only. It wasn't very difficult". Shubhit Mehra, who appeared for the exam at Amity International School, Saket said, "literature portion was bit difficult but overall the paper was easy but yes it was lengthy".

The examination for class X was conducted at 16,363 centres across the country. Students appeared for class XII examination at 10,678 centres in India.

Fifty-eight examination centres have also been set up in some Gulf countries and six in various other countries. The CBSE has a three-tier arrangement for surprise checking flying squads from the Board itself, Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) and those from outside Delhi.

In a first, the board has also come up with a mobile application to help students locate their examination centre using their phone numbers.