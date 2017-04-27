CBSE JEE Main Result 2017: Results expected on April 27, Check score at jeemain.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in

The JEE Main Results 2017 will be declared on April 27, 2017. JEE Main results are important for engineering aspirants, as the JEE Main Score and JEE Main Rank is considered as one of the parameters for short listing engineering candidates at top engineering colleges in India.

Candidates can check what they scored on the JEE (Main) Paper 1, rank and also if they are eligible for JEE (Advanced) on the official website -- jeemain.nic.in as well as cbseresults.nic.in

It will be there on the official website -- jeemain.nic.in as well as cbseresults.nic.in.

Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), JEE Main 2017 exams -- both oneline and offline -- were held in April.

The CBSE JEE Main score to be announced will include the marks and will also mention if the candidate has qualified for JEE Advanced 2017 Exam – the engineering entrance exam for admissions to IITs.

Here are the steps to check JEE Main Result 2017 online and check the All India Rank:

- Visit JEE Main Result Page by clicking here

- Enter your details like roll number and mobile number in the fields provided

- Click on 'submit'.

- Download a copy of the result and take a printout of the same.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is the national level competitive test to shortlist engineering aspirants for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered across India. Formerly known as All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), the national level engineering entrance exam was rechristened as Joint Entrance Examination (Main) in April 2013. Generally speaking, the JEE Mains Result is used to determine rank / score of an engineering aspirant on the basis of which admission will be granted in to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).