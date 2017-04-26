CBSE JEE Main Result 2017: Results to be declared on April 27; Check score and All India Rank at jeemain.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in

The day that 10 lakh engineering aspirants across India have been waiting for is here. The date of the JEE Main Result 2017 has been announced and it's tomorrow, April 27.

Candidates can check what they scored on the JEE (Main) Paper 1, rank and also if they are eligible for JEE (Advanced) on Jagran Josh.

It will be there on the official website -- jeemain.nic.in as well as cbseresults.nic.in.

Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), JEE Main 2017 exams -- both oneline and offline -- were held in April.

Engineering aspirants eagerly await CBSE JEE Main Results since JEE Main Score and JEE Main Rank are considered key criteria for short listing candidates at top engineering colleges across India.

The CBSE JEE Main score to be announced will include the marks and will also mention if the candidate has qualified for JEE Advanced 2017 Exam – the engineering entrance exam for admissions to IITs.

The JEE Main is India's the largest undergraduate engineering entrance test for admissions to under-graduate engineering and architecture courses at the NITs, IIITs and government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

Here are the steps to check JEE Main Result 2017 online and check the All India Rank:

- Visit JEE Main Result Page by clicking here

- Enter your details like roll number and mobile number in the fields provided

- Click on 'submit'.

- Download a copy of the result and take a printout of the same.