CBSE revamps exam, assessment format for Classes 6 to 9

New Delhi: The CBSE has done away with the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) scheme and replaced it with a uniform system of assessment and examination to be followed by its affiliated schools for classes 6 to 9.

The move that aims at standardizing teaching and evaluation across schools will be implemented from the upcoming academic session.

"Following the decision to restore board examinations for class 10, it was imperative to have a new scheme of evaluation for classes 6 to 9 because disparities in the system were creating problems for students whenever they migrated to another school," a Central Board of Secondary Education official said.

Under the CCE scheme, which was in place since 2009, the students were assessed based on two term-end 'summative assessments' and four 'formative assessments' (two each in each terms).

Sixty per cent of the assessment was pen-paper tests, while 40 per cent formative assessment during the year was continuous evaluation by teachers based on various activities.

According to the new guidelines, there will still be two terms but the pen-paper test weightage will be 90 per cent including 80 marks for half yearly or yearly exam and 10 marks of the 20 marks set aside for periodic assessment in each term.