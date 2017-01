After reshuffling dates, CBSE released a revised time-table for the Class X and XII exams beginning on March 9. While the board examinations have already been delayed this year due to election in five states, the further rescheduling is likely to affect the process.

Dates have been changed for three subjects of Class X – Tamil, Gurung and National Cadet Corps and five subjects of Class XII – Theatre Studies, Tangkhul, Physical Education, Sociology and Food Service-II.