CCD owner and son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister raided by IT dept



Policemen guard former chief minister S M Krishna's son-in-law Siddartha's corporate office in which income tax officials conducted a raid, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Income Tax officials yesterday raided properties belonging to former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna's son-in-law V G Siddhartha, who is also the chairman and managing director of the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) group, sources said. Sleuths raided proprieties, including CCD's office here.

Searches are being conducted at over 20 locations across the country, including those in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Chikkamagaluru, Income Tax department sources said.

Krishna had joined the BJP in March this year after he resigned from the Congress. Siddhartha is the founder-owner of CCD, a chain of coffee outlets in India, and has been its chairman and managing director since January 17, 2015.

The company sources coffee beans from its plantations in Chikkamagaluru.

He is also an investor and has stakes in some IT firms, including Mindtree, and is among the largest exporters of coffee bean in the country.

CBI arrests Retd. Orissa HC Judge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former Orissa High Court judge I M Quddusi, involved in a medical college bribery case. The CBI also arrested: B P Yadav, Palash Yadav, Vishwanath Agarwal and Ram Dev Saraswat, in the MCI graft case.