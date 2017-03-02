CCD thief at Goregaon InOrbit Mall flees with Rs 30K from cash counter

Amit Ajugaya

Bangur Nagar police have booked a 32-year-old former employee of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) for allegedly stealing cash fr­om the counter at its InOrbit Mall outlet on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Amit Rajnikaant Ajugaya, is a resident of Motilal Nagar, Goregaon (West).

According to a Bangur Nagar police officer, "Ajugaya stole around R31,650 from the cash counter on February 27, around 11.30 pm and fled. The next morning, the outlet manager found the drawer open, with all the cash missing. He tried to find the CCTV footage only to discover that the power supply had been switched off before the theft took place. He immediately informed us and registered a complaint."

During the course of investigation, cops detained six CCD employees. The officer said, “While probing the case, we learnt about this employee who had been fired 6 months ago over financial embezzlement. Ajugaya had visited the shop on the day of the crime. We went to his Motilal Nagar residence and, during questioning, he confessed to having committed the theft.”

The officer said that Ajugaya had been working at a different shop in the Mall for last few months, after being fired from CCD.

“He confessed that he reached CCD around 11.30 pm and immediately turned off the power supply to ensure no proof of his crime was captured on the CCTV installed inside the shop,” the officer added.

Bangur Nagar police have booked Ajugaya under Section 380 (theft) of the IPC. "We recovered R31,650 from his possession and produced him in court. He has been remanded in police custody for further investigations,” the officer said.