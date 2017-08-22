CCTV shows Sasikala 'entering' central jail; DG says not aware

A CCTV footage purportedly showing AIADMK chief V K Sasikala entering the Central jail here along with her sister-in-law in plain clothes has surfaced in the media.

The footage was submitted by ex-DIG (prisons) D Roopa on August 19 as part of her statement to the Anti-Corruption Bureau in support of her allegations that Sasikala was being given preferential treatment in the prison.

The footage shows the two women carrying bags and apparently entering the Parapanna Agrahara central prison, where Sasikala is serving a sentence in the disproportionate assets case, after the guard opens one of the gates. It, however, does not throw light on when it was recorded or which part of the jail it is from.

DG Prisons Nahar Singh Megharikh told a section of the media yesterday that he was not aware of the footage, adding that the one-man commission probing the allegations of Sasikala getting preferential treatment in jail is yet to submit its report.

"Once the commission submits the report, we will know what exactly happened in the prison," he said.