Celebrating Rajshree Birlas's birthday



Kumar Mangalam Birla and Rajashree Birla

By any reckoning Rajashree Birla, wife of the late Aditya Birla, and mother of Kumar Mangalam Birla, is one of the most respected matriarchs of her generation.

And that is because the Padma Bhushan awardee has not only conducted herself with peerless dignity throughout her life, but, has been an outstanding philanthropist, spearheading the Birla CSR initiative in fields like education, employment, drinking water, and women empowerment. Which is why next year, when the grand but notoriously media-shy lady turns 70, there are to be a series of celebrations to mark the occasion.

"Two industrialists closely associated with the family are already planning their grand celebrations to felicitate her," says an insider. "Of course her doting son Kumar, will host a celebration too," she says.

But of course, true to her nature, the lady in question is already reported to be balking at the idea of being thrust in the limelight. Always one to shy away from attention, she was overheard recently grumbling good naturedly about all the birthday planning. "Wish they wouldn't make such a fuss about me," she said.