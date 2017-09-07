Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib sacks franchisee over Hindu gods parody ad

A day after a lawyer in UP filed a court case against hairstylist Jawed Habib for allegedly using images of Hindu gods and goddesses in an advertisement to promote his salons, the brand informed that the controversial ad was not approved by Habib. The franchisee in Kolkata has since been sacked.

Speaking to mid-day, Venk­ata Ravi, CFO and legal head of the brand said, "Every ad needs to be approved by our corporate office in Mumbai, but in this case, the process was not followed. We were not aware of the ad until it was published. The franchisee, Kohinoor Mandal, has been sacked. We are aware of the legal implications of the case. It’s unfortunate."

Yesterday, lawyer Vinay Pandey moved an application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Maharajganj. The court fixed September 11 for hearing the case.

