Central and South Mumbai to face water cuts on December 23

Bad news! BMC will cut water supply in A, B, E, F/north and F/south wards on December 23. According to a report by DNA, the civic body plans to install two major pipelines at Sion and Matunga, which will cause water cuts in Central and South Mumbai.

Apart from citizens, several private and public hospitals including, Sion Hospital, K.E.M. Hospital, M G M Hospital, Tata Hospital, Wadia Hospital, T. B. Hospital, J. J. Hospital, St. Georges Hospital, will face water cuts. Also, CST railway station won't be getting water supply for 12 hours, between 10 am to 10 pm.

BMC officials have requested citizens to store water ahead of time. The water department has laid 900 mm diameter new pipeline near Sion Hospital. This will be connected to a 1800 mm diameter main pipeline near Aurora Theatre, Matunga.

Officials aim to address the problem of frequent leakages and complaints of less pressure with this installation and also enable the improvement of water supply in all the areas connected.