Central Railway 201616 report card marred by delays

Commuters had staged a rail roko at Titwala station on December 7

The Central Railway (CR) has performed poorly this year, with several delays and cancellations affecting its punctuality.

According to figures available from April to October in 2016, CR saw around 5,895 cancellations this year — 572 more than last year during the same period. Only recently, there has been a spate of incidents where commuters on the CR stretch staged rail rokos over irregular train services.

Sources said that the delays were caused due to a rise in faults inside coaches, unit failures, signal failures, breakage of overhead cables, speed restrictions arising out of several rail-related works and mega blocks during the weekends. Unit failure indicates that the rakes aren’t getting sufficient maintenance time in the sheds.

The CR authorities said that apart from the technical problems, garbage, faeces and muck on tracks also affect services. The wires of signals get affected due to garbage and muck.

Interestingly, delays due to level crossing gates have come down considerably.