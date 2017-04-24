Central Railway services halted due to rail fracture between Vashi and Mankhurd



Services on the Central Railway were temporarily affected due to a rail fracture between Vashi and Mankhurd. Rail fracture occurs when the tracks develop cracks due to fluctuations in weather or wear and tear.

According to Central Railway sources, the rail fracture occurred at 8:30 am Monday morning.

Up harbour train services delayed due to Rail fracture between Vashi and Mankhurd from 0830 hrs. Work is on to resume services ASAP — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 24, 2017

Up harbour train services resume from 0924 hrs — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 24, 2017

Not the first time

In December 2016, a minor rail fracture at Chinchpokli station affected services on the Central Railway (CR) line, inconveniencing thousands of commuters. Trains running towards Thane/Kalyan on the slow line were hit badly after the fracture was detected, forcing all services starting from CST to come to a halt.

In November 2016, trains services on the Harbour line were delayed due to rail fracture on the north bound line, between Chunabhatti and Kurla stations.

In February 2016, morning peak hours on the Harbour line went for a toss due to a rail fracture affecting trains bound towards Panvel and Andheri in the process. CR officials said that three train services on Panvel, Andheri and Belapur route were delayed due to the fracture.