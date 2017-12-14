Central Railway to change timings of early morning trains

Central Railway will prepone the timings of the following early morning suburban trains coming from Kasara and Karjat towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus due to dense fog on Northeast and Southeast sections

Central Railway will prepone the timings of the following early morning suburban trains coming from Kasara and Karjat towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus due to dense fog on Northeast and Southeast sections. However, there will be no change in the path and timings of other trains on Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.



The preponed timings of early morning trains with effect from December 18 until further advice are given below.

A-8 will run on path and timings of S-6 on Kalyan-CSMT section and

S-6 will run on path and timings of A-8 on Kalyan-CSMT section.