Central Railway to curb 'Tantric baba' posters in local trains

Posters in local trains.

After numerous posters of 'Tantric Baba' and 'Personal loan offers' inside local trains coach, Central Railway has now taken strong steps to curb the menace of illegal posters in local trains.

A team has been formed to control such activities. A special drive was conducted during the year 2016 in which a total of 513 cases of unauthorised advertisements in suburban coaches which included 14 cases of Personal Loan offers and 26 different cases against Tantric Bengali Babas (one for each illegal poster) were found. They were registered under the Railways Act and an amount of Rs. 4,25,000/- was taken from them as a fine.

Central Railway has now plans to regularly conduct such drives.