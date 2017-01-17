Central Railway to operate traffic block for 40 days at LTT

Representational picture
People travelling outstation from Lokmanya Tilak terminus (LTT) will now have to rearrange their train schedule as Central Railway will operate a Traffic Block for 40 days to repair and maintenance of damaged pit line no. 2.
The block will commence from 17.01.2017. Due to this block following trains will be short-terminated at Thane station during the block period.
* 12545 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Karmabhoomi Express.
* 22512 Kamakhya – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Karmabhoomi Express.
* 11084 Kazipet – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Tadoba Express.
* 22110 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus AC Express.
* 12154 Habibganj - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.
* 15547 Jaynagar – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Jansadharan Express.
* 15267 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.
* 17317 Hubli - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.
* 16346 Thiruvananathapuram – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravathi Express.
* 12620 Mangalore - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.
Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Shweta Bachchan at Karan Johar's book launch
Photos: Sunny Deol with sons Karan and Rajvir at Mumbai airport
Photos: 10 beautiful moments that capture winter around the world
Photos: Karisma Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Shraddha Kapoor at Mumbai airport
Spotted: Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh at Mumbai studio
0 Comments