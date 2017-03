Central Railway to run special outsation trains during Holi

Indian Railways

Central Railway has decided to run 4 additional special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Karmali / Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival

1) Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus – Karmali – Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Specials (2 trains)

Train No. 01033 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 23.55 hrs on 10.3.2017 and arrive Karmali at 11.00 hrs next day.

Train No. 01034 Special will leave Karmali at 13.35 hrs on 11.3.2017 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus at 00.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper class, 9 General second class.



2) Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus – Madgaon - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus specials (2 trains)

Train No. 01089 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 23.55 hrs on 12.3.2017 and arrive Madgaon at 12.00 hrs next day.

Train No. 01090 Special will leave Madgaon at 19.40 hrs on 13.3.2017 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 08.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road & Thivim.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper class, 9 General second class.

Reservation: Bookings for 01033 & 01089 Fully reserved Special trains on Special charges leaving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus will open from 5.3.2017.