Central Railway to run special trains from CST to Nagpur, Goa for Republic Day weekend





The Central Railway (CR) will run weekend special trains to Nagpur and Goa to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Republic Day weekend. Special train (no.01011) to Nagpur will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in Mumbai at 10.20 PM on January 25 and reach the destination at 12.45 PM the next day. The train will also run on January 28, a press release issued by Public Relations department of CR said.



A special train from Nagpur to Madgaon in Goa will run on January 26 at 1.50 PM and reach the destination at 2.45 PM next day. From Madgaon, special train no.01046 departs from the station at 4.30 PM on January 27 and will arrive at CST, Mumbai at 06.15 AM next day, the release said. On January 29, a special train (no.01042) will run from Nagpur railway station at 1.50 PM and reach CST at 04.15 AM next day.



Another special train (no.01005) to Madgaon will leave depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) at 4.55 PM on January 25 and arrive Madgaon at 4 PM next day. From Madgaon, the special train (no.01084) will commence journey at 10.40 AM on January 26 and reach Nagpur at 12.45 PM next day, while in the return journey on January 27, the train will leave from Nagpur station at 9.50 PM and reach LTT at 12.35 PM next day, it said.



Booking for these special trains will open from January 20 on special charges, the release said.