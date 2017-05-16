Centre, states to discuss monsoon, other disaster preparedness





New Delhi: The government will hold a day-long conference of relief commissioners of all states on Wednesday to discuss crisis situations arising out of extreme monsoon

conditions and other disaster management preparedness. The meeting, to be chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, will review the status of preparedness for dealing with any eventuality arising out of the South-West Monsoon and discuss other disaster management-related issues, an official release issued on Tuesday said.



It is an annual conference being attended by relief commissioners and secretaries of the departments of disaster management of states and Union Territories. Representatives of central ministries concerned, organisations rendering emergency support, technical and scientific organisations associated with forecast, officers of the armed forces and central armed police forces will participate in the meet.



The Ministry of Home Affairs, India Meteorological Department, Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Central Water Commission, National Disaster Management

Authority (NDMA), Indian Space Research Organisation, National Disaster Response Force and Ministry of Defence will make presentations during the meet, it said.

