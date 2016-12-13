Centre assures assistance to cyclone-hit Tamil Nadu

Rajnath Singh

Chennai: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of the Centre's assistance after cyclone Vardah left a trail of destruction in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts.

In a statement issued here, the Tamil Nadu government said Rajnath Singh spoke to Panneerselvam over phone in the evening and enquired about the situation in the aftermath of cyclone Vardah.

Panneerselvam informed the Union Minister about the preventive and other steps taken by the state government to face the cyclone.

Cyclone Vardah ripped through Chennai on Monday, killing two and leaving a wide trail of destruction in its wake.

The cyclone was accompanied by heavy to very heavy rains, which left Chennai drenched.