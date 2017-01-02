Centre has started preparations for Haj: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi yesterday said the Centre and Haj Committee of India had started preparations to ensure a smooth and hassle-free Haj pilgrimage this year.

Naqvi said it was the responsibility of the government to provide best facilities to Haj pilgrims and his ministry was working on a war footing for this.

Arrangements for Haj pilgrims were discussed at a meeting in December with Saudi ambassador to India Dr Saud Mohammed Alsati, he said. Applications for this year’s Haj would be accepted from Jan 2 to Jan 24.