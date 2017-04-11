Centre should take strong stand on Jadhav issue: Maharashtra Congress

Maharashtra Congress today said it has asked all its district units to hold signature campaign to condemn Pakistan millitary court's decision to give death sentence to retired navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"The state Congress condemns Pakistan's false charges against Jadhav, who belongs to Maharashtra. The sentiments of Congress and people are strong over the issue," party spokesman Sachin Sawant told reporters here. The party demands that Centre takes a strong stand on the issue, he said.

"Party workers at the district level will submit memorandum highlighting the sentiments of the party and the people to the District Collector till April 14," he added. Sawant said Jadhav's case is a result of the failure of the Centre's foreign policy.

A Pakistani army court yesterday sentenced Jadhav to death for "for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan".