Centre suggests Aadhaar-like UID for cows to check smuggling



Centre wants UID numbers to keep track of cows. Pic/AFP

An Aadhaar-like unique identity system for cows has been proposed by the Centre in the Supreme Court. Unique identification (UID) numbers will help track cows and prevent their smuggling, a committee appointed by the home ministry said yesterday, amid a raging debate provoked by mob attacks by cow vigilantes in many states.

The court was hearing a petition by an organisation, the Akhil Bharat Krishi Goseva Sangh, which alleged rampant smuggling of cattle across the border to Bangladesh.

The UID number should be mandatory and should have details like "age, breed, sex, lactation, height, body, colour, horn type, tail switch, special marks details of the animal", the committee suggested.

It also recommended that the state government be responsible for the safety and care of abandoned animals.

Each district, the committee suggested, should have a shelter home of 500-capacity for abandoned animals to help reduce smuggling and such units should be funded by the state.

The Supreme Court will take up the case today.

A series of cow vigilante attacks have stirred protests and anger in recent weeks in states like Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Jharkhand.